Guns and Gulaabs: Gulshan Devaiah's Look In Series Inspired From Sanjay Dutt's Look In The '90?

Gulshan Devaiah plays a pivotal part in Guns & Gulaabs.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 11:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Inspired by the 90s Bollywood era, Guns and Gulaabs features Gulshan Devaiah sporting a look resembling Sanjay Dutt.

The trailer of Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs suggests that it is based in the 90s. Actor Gulshan Devaiah, sporting slightly long hair, has an uncanny resemblance to one of the top actors in Bollywood during that time. According to the sources, Gulshan’s look is inspired from Sanjay Dutt’s look in the 90s.

An insider from the production shared, “The series is set in the 90s and the Sanjay Dutt craze was at its peak during that time and many people started adapting that. The team thought about what better way to capture the 90s than that look. It was actually Gulshan who suggested this idea and was quite keen to carry that look too. He made it seem very natural."

Guns and Gulaabs is a comedy crime thriller which is created and directed by Raj and DK. It is based on the 90s world of crime and violence and stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu in lead roles. This also marks the reunion of Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao for the third time. The duo was first seen together in Shaitan, where Gulshan played one of the leads and Rajkummar portrayed the character of a corrupt cop. They came back together after almost a decade with Badhaai Do, where they played love interests and made the audience fall in love with their onscreen chemistry.

    • The teaser saw Rajkummar as the narrator talking about exploring the dark side that lives within every man. In the clip, a measly Rajkummar Rao can be seen crying and pleading but driving a wrench into someone’s head. Dulquer is seen in the role of a policeman. One also see a wild shootout and a sassy Adarsh Gourav showing up at the station with thugs.

    Gulshan is currently in London shooting for Ulajh, which also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Rohan Mathew. Based on the Indian Foreign Service, the film is directed by National winning director Sudhanshu Saria.

    About the Author

    Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

