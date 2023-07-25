Guns and Gulaabs: Gulshan Devaiah's Look In Series Inspired From Sanjay Dutt's Look In The '90?

The trailer of Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs suggests that it is based in the 90s. Actor Gulshan Devaiah, sporting slightly long hair, has an uncanny resemblance to one of the top actors in Bollywood during that time. According to the sources, Gulshan’s look is inspired from Sanjay Dutt’s look in the 90s.

An insider from the production shared, “The series is set in the 90s and the Sanjay Dutt craze was at its peak during that time and many people started adapting that. The team thought about what better way to capture the 90s than that look. It was actually Gulshan who suggested this idea and was quite keen to carry that look too. He made it seem very natural."

Guns and Gulaabs is a comedy crime thriller which is created and directed by Raj and DK. It is based on the 90s world of crime and violence and stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu in lead roles. This also marks the reunion of Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao for the third time. The duo was first seen together in Shaitan, where Gulshan played one of the leads and Rajkummar portrayed the character of a corrupt cop. They came back together after almost a decade with Badhaai Do, where they played love interests and made the audience fall in love with their onscreen chemistry.