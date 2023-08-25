Guns & Gulaabs Actress Pooja Gor 'Admired' Dulquer Salmaan, Says Working With Him Was Wonderful

Guns & Gulaabs actress Pooja A Gor opened up about her experience working alongside the famous Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. Pooja who played the role of Madhu (Dulquer’s wife) not only shared insights into their on-screen collaboration but also gave a glimpse of their off-screen friendship, including an unexpected dance sequence that left a mark on the show’s narrative. In a candid chat with BollywoodLife, Pooja Gor expressed her admiration for the actor’s personality. She shared, “Working with Dulquer Salmaan was a wonderful experience. He is very polite, kind-hearted and welcoming. I must say that he makes everyone around him feel very warm."

Pooja further confessed to being a long-time admirer of Dulquer Salmaan’s remarkable work in the film industry. She shared that she and Dulquer engaged in discussions about their shared craft, delving into the nuances of acting and their favourite movies. She said, “I have seen his works. ‘Charlie’ is my favourite film featuring Dulquer. We spent a lot of time discussing the craft of acting. I liked him in ‘Sita Ramam’ too. Mrunal Thakur is a good friend of mine." The actress emphasized that working alongside him was an unforgettable experience, praising his versatility and his ability to captivate audiences with his performances.

Advertisement

One of the standout moments from their collaboration was an impromptu dance sequence that wasn’t originally planned. The actress lauded Dulquer Salmaan’s spontaneity and improvisational skills, highlighting how their mutual enjoyment of the moment translated into an exceptional scene. “I feel it has come out the best," she added.