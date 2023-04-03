Gurmeet Choudhary on daughter Lianna’s birthday: 'Can't believe it's already been a year'

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are beaming with joy as their first-born baby, Lianna, turned 1. To mark the occasion, the parents celebrated Lianna's 1st birthday with their near and dear ones. Now, speaking to a news portal, Gurmeet Choudhary shared how they hosted Lianna's birthday in Kolkata. He expressed his joy in spending time with close family members and seeking their blessings, especially on Lianna's birthday.

“I have visited Kolkata multiple times and it's my favourite city. It was an amazing experience to meet all our close relatives and seek their blessings. Lianna has been nothing less than a blessing in our lives and I just can't believe that's it's already been a year since she came into our life," he told ETimes.

According to reports, the location was adorned with unicorn-themed balloons and there were a number of enjoyable activities, ranging from a magic show to tattoo making to a children's bouncy castle. In addition, animal mascots were present to cater to Lianna's fondness for wildlife animals. The most noteworthy aspects of the celebration were the grand three-tier princess cake and the charming cupcakes featuring images of the birthday girl, Lianna.

During the same interview, Debina Bonnerjee revealed the details about commemorating Lianna's 1st birthday in Kolkata and disclosed that she had been preparing for this occasion since her daughter's birth. Referring to it as a twofold celebration, the mother revealed that they also conducted Divisha's rice ceremony on the same day. Debina said, “I have been planning this event ever since Lianna was born, I wanted both my daughters to seek blessings from all the seniors in my family and celebrate the rice ceremony of Divisha with them.” She added, “It was a dual celebration, and I am so happy that whatever I planned over the past so many months was executed perfectly.”

Earlier, Debina Bonnerjee shared a lovely birthday message for her daughter on her Instagram. Posting an unseen picture from Lianna's birthday celebrations, Debina wrote, “Time flies. Nothing is as fascinating as watching your baby grow. Happy 1st birthday to our best blessing."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary started dating after meeting on the set of the TV program Ramayan. They quickly fell in love and got married in February 2011. The couple is blessed with two beautiful children, Lianna and Divisha, and often shares glimpses of them on their respective social media handles.

