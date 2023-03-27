Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial: Taylor Swift Being Dragged to Goop's Declining Fortunes, Courtroom Drama Explained

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is at the centre of a massive controversy over a lawsuit filed by a 76-year-old retired military veteran. Paltrow, who is better known (in this generation) for her character Pepper Potts in Iron Man, appeared in a Utah courtroom to testify against the claims of Terry Sanderson. He alleged that the Oscar-winning actress was out of control and crashed recklessly into him during a ski accident that took place in 2016. Sanderson lamented that Paltrow fled leaving him unconscious.

The incident took place at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah. Sanderson suffered from a concussion and four-broken ribs. In her version of the events, Gwyneth Paltrow said that Sanderson ran into her from behind.

The Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial comes just months after the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case which grabbed headlines across the world.

What’s the case?

Terry Sanderson is seeking damages of $300,000 (roughly Rs 2.5 crore) alleging that the actress caused the crash, as per BBC. The civil lawsuit claimed that Sanderson incurred lasting brain injury after the incident. Paltrow maintained that Sanderson “categorically” hit her.

Gwyneth Paltrow, in her testimony, denied that she caused the ski collision that left the man with life-changing injuries. She, in a counterclaim, has asked for $1 in damages and attorney fees. She has countersued Sanderson claiming it was he who “categorically hit me and that is the truth”. The legal representative of Sanderson suggested that Gwyneth Paltrow was distracted by her children on the slope. To support her claim, in the trial that will resume on Monday, Paltrow will be accompanied by her children - Moses (16) and Apple (18).

Some reports have drawn a parallel between Gwyneth Paltrow’s $1 counterclaim with singer Taylor Swift. For those who don’t know, Taylor Swift sought only $1 dollar in damages in a sexual assault trial in 2017.

Goop

Besides being an actress, 50-year-old Paltrow is a lifestyle tycoon who owns a successful wellness empire, Goop. Though a series of events have caused significant damage to her public image and the business empire in the recent past, including this civil lawsuit. The Goop guru triggered massive backlash a few weeks ago for admitting that she does rectal ozone therapy, which uses medical-grade ozone administered in the body using a device. The American Lung Association suggests that Ozone gas is dangerous to breathe in. The Food and Drug Administration also put out a warning against its usage. The FDA stated, “ozone is a toxic gas with no known useful medical application in specific, adjunctive, or preventive therapy.”

According to an estimation by Insider, over 140 employees have left Goop since 2019 citing leadership problems, low pay, and excessive burnout. Previously, the company was sued over claims that its infamous vagina-scented candles were prone to exploding.

