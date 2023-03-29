Haarsh Limbaachiyaa Reveals His View on Wife Bharti Singh Taking ‘Fatter Paycheck’, Says ‘Bohot Kam Log…’

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbaachiya are one of the much-loved stars in the television industry. Bharti who rose to fame from Great Indian Laughter Challenge fell in love with screenwriter-anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa and soon got married. The couple shares a son Laksh, whom they sweetly nicknamed Gola. Bharti and Haarsh often make headlines for their fun antics. And currently, Bharti’s life partner Haarsh is in the news for his apt answer, when he asked about his view on the comedian taking home a ‘fatter paycheck.’

In a recent interview, Haarsh Limbachiyaa was asked about his opinion on his wife Bharti Singh earning more than him.

Sharing his view, Haarsh revealed that he feels proud that his wife earns more and questions, “So what if my wife takes home a fatter paycheck?" Adding more to this, Haarsh shared that he feels lucky that Bharti is doing well in life. The screenwriter-anchor also added that he laughs at those who have a problem with Bharti earning more than him.

He added, “Aise log bahut kam hain jinko apni wife ki popularity se khushi hoti hai." Haarsh further added that together they make a happy world for themselves, and others can think what they want.

Meanwhile, Haarsh and Bharti’s son, Laksh, will soon turn one year old on April 3. Sharing his experience of fatherhood, Haarsh shared that the feeling is out of the world, and everything has changed for them, especially for him. He revealed how he plans a bit more and has become more serious, and even his writing had taken an upswing.

Spilling beans on his upcoming project, Haarsh shared that he is excited to make his Bollywood debut as an actor. For the uninformed, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh revealed that she is doing a cameo role with Haarsh in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Along with this, Haarsh also shared that they have a few more exciting projects lined up.

Talking about Haarsh’s personal life, he has written shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. Haarsh and Bharti together have hosted various TV shows too. The couple even actively create vlogs on their YouTube channel named ‘LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa’s)’ where they share a glimpse of their personal life. At present, Haarsh is busy anchoring the reality show Bzinga along with Aditya Narayan.

