Had No Work For 1 Year After Sanju, Went Into Depression: Actress Karishma Tanna

Actress Karishma Tanna recently talked about being out of work for almost a year after acting in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju. She had essayed the cameo role of Pinky in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karishma said that she did not get the work as expected despite being praised for her role in Sanju. She didn’t receive any projects for one year and this pushed her towards depression.

The actress said that she had no idea how to proceed in her career. She remembered messaging people who watched Sanju and asking whether they liked her performance. According to Karishma, only her mother supported her during these tough times. The actress told Siddharth that her friends didn’t know about her condition because they were not associated with the film industry. She had to push herself to get out of this difficult phase.

Karishma Tanna is looking forward to her web series Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta, which will premiere on Netflix on June 2. She will play the role of a crime journalist Jagruti Pathak, who is accused of killing another journalist with the help of the underworld. Produced by Matchbox Shots, Scoop is adapted from journalist Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. Deven Bhojani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tejasvini Kolhapure, Shikha Talsania, and others have also acted in this series. Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi have penned the story of Scoop.

Karishma last played the role of Inspector Geeta Tehlan in the series Hush Hush directed by Tanuja Chandra, Kopal Naithani and Ashish Pandey. It describes the story of four women- Ishi (Juhi Chawla), Saiba (Soha Ali Khan Pataudi), Zaira (Shahana Goswami), and Dolly (Kritika Kamra). The plot then proceeds to find the truth behind Ishi’s death and Inspector Geeta (Karishma Tanna) is considered the prime suspect. Hush Hush failed to entertain the audience and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Karishma Tanna also portrayed the role of actress Mala Kumari in the web series Guilty Minds directed by Shefali Bhushan.