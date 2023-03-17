Telugu actor Nani is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Dasara. Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the action entertainer is set against the backdrop of Godavarikhani’s Singareni Coal Mines, located in the Peddapalli district of Telangana. Nani has put his best foot forward for the yet-to-be-released film, leaving no stone unturned to deliver a power-packed performance. The 39-year-old is currently on a promotional spree for Dasara.

During one of his promotional outings, Nani opened up about an accident he faced while shooting the film. Recalling the nightmarish experience, the actor revealed that the incident still gives him “sleepless nights."

During one of the filming sequences, Nani suffered a minor injury after a heap of coal boulders fell on him from a coal truck. Narrating the terrifying accident, the Telugu star revealed, “There’s a scene where I had to jump off a dumper truck loaded with coal and the entire stuff fell on me. I consumed a lot of dust until they brought me out of the coal. I had sleepless nights for almost 2 months because of that incident."

Advertisement

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Nani shared his experience of shooting in dusty coal mines. He said, “We have seen coal mines in films before. But many of us don’t know how it is to even stand there. Even five days of shooting would affect our team for almost a month. Many got sick due to the dust particles, and some couldn’t withstand the heat, especially during the summer."

According to India Today, Nani offered a subtle glimpse into Dasara’s plot, unveiling that the Srikanth Odela directorial “revolves" around his co-star, actress Keerthy Suresh. “When Srikanth and I discussed the film, we felt someone like Keerthy Suresh should play Vennila. The whole film revolves around her. We need someone relatable who could exude innocence. There’s no better choice than Keerthy," explained the Jersey actor.

Advertisement

Nani’s rugged and aggressive avatar in Dasara has already started creating waves amongst enthusiastic fans. He will be seen in a completely new avatar in the film. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Dasara’s music is scored by Santhosh Narayanan. Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, the upcoming film also boasts an ensemble cast of Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab and Sai Kumar. Dasara is slated to hit the big screens on March 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News here