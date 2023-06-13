Had To Be In Water For 14 Hours For A Scene In I Love You: Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. Before she started working in Bollywood, Rakul was a renowned name in the South Indian film industry as well. She made her acting debut with the 2009 hit Kannada film Gilli. After that, she has been a part of various hit films across different languages. Her first Hindi film was Yaariyan, where she was seen playing the lead role.

In an interview, she shared her experience working on her upcoming film, I Love You. She revealed that in the film, she had to be underwater for 2 minutes and 30 seconds, and to prepare for the scene, she had to be in the water for almost 14 hours. Rakul said, “The film required me to be in a certain frame of mind to understand emotions deeply. On the whole, I did the rigorous prep for a month of truly connecting with my emotions. On training for the underwater sequence, there was a scuba instructor named Azahaan Adenwala who trained me for underwater holding for 2 minutes and 30 seconds that we were aiming for."

She also added that the biggest challenge for her while filming the sequence was that she had to be in the water from 2 pm until 4 am the following day. She said that she was wet all day in the cold water. Even though the crew was pouring in hot water to protect her body from getting cold, the water was still extremely cold. She shared that she also had her eyes burning due to the chlorine in the water, but it was a great experience for her as she got an opportunity to push her limits.