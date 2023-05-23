‘Had To Take The Help Of A Psychologist’: Vijay Varma On His Role Of A Serial Killer In Dahaad

Vijay Varma seems to have made negative roles his current forte. After playing the character of the oppressive, controlling, and abusive husband Hamza in Netflix’s Darlings, he is once again essaying the role of a serial killer in Dahaad. Created by ace filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the crime mystery series has whipped up a storm on the OTT platform upon its release. This time, Vijay has slipped into the shoes of a dreaded serial killer, Anand Swarnakar, who is responsible for killing women. Recently, in an interaction with News18 Hindi, Vijay spilled the beans on how he prepped up for Anand’s character.

Vijay Varma shared that since he was playing the role of a serial killer for the first time, it was quite challenging for him. “When I first heard about the character, it felt quite scary. Whenever I think that I will not be able to do this, that’s when I begin my task. I take the character as a challenge and get actively involved in performing it."

Elaborating on the complexity of his character, Vijay shared that he had to portray a serial killer on the big screen, who had normal traits but in his mind, he was plotting some heinous crime. Vijay found this so challenging that he had to seek the help of a psychologist to understand his character. “I even had to take the help of a psychologist so that I was able to understand the basic traits of my character," he said.

Upon being asked whether Vijay ever feels stuck in playing serious roles the actor revealed that he fears the same. “I will try to do roles in which the audience wants to see me. But, I can’t play the role of a serial killer again and again. I have already made some plans and in the coming few days, I will be seen in some different characters," disclosed Vijay.

Dahaad also stars Sonakshi Sinha as a sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati. The series is inspired by a real-life serial killer Mohan Kumar, popularly known as Cyanide Mohan, who killed numerous girls in Karnataka. After his stint in Dahaad, Vijay Varma will next be seen in the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directorial, The Devotion of Suspect X. He will be sharing screen space opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Raazi fame Jaideep Ahlawat has also been roped in.