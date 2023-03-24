Singer Selena Gomez reached out to her fans, urging them to not resort to negative actions after Hailey Bieber informed her about the death threats she has been receiving. The singer took to her Instagram Stories on Friday and penned a strong-worded message for toxic fans targeting Justin Bieber’s wife.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively," Selena wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," she added.

The Only Murders in the Building star’s message to her fandom came a few weeks after fans believed that Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner were shading Selena. At the time, Selena had addressed the belief, requesting her fans to not speculate things unnecessarily. However, Hailey continued to be on the receiving end of massive hate.

Advertisement

It is no secret that Selena and Hailey have an unfortunate history that fans refuse to let go of. Hailey is now married to Selena’s famous ex Justin Bieber. While fans were upset with the way things turned out, Selena accepted their relationship and moved on. Last year, she also met with Hailey at the Academy Museum Gala where they posed for a couple of pictures together, breaking the internet.

Meanwhile, Selena has also been busy with her work and focused on her health. The singer-actress is currently shooting for the new season of her popular series Only Murders in the Building. Speaking about her personal life, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Selena is staying in her lane and doing her own thing. She is dating and open to love. She is focused on maintaining her health, while still being attentive to her fans. Selena has been going to therapy, leaning on her friends and family, and keeping her circle close."

Read all the Latest Movies News here