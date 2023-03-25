Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for 'Speaking Out' Against Feud Rumours

Hailey Bieber opened up for the first time on rumours of her conflict with singer Selena Gomez. Reportedly, Hailey Bieber reached out to her and told the singer about the hate she has been receiving online. Later, Selena Gomez urged her fans to stop spreading hate. Hailey Bieber, now, in her Instagram stories thanked Gomez for “speaking out" and revealed to her fans that the two have been discussing ways to move beyond the ongoing speculation about their relationship in recent weeks.

Expressing herself, she wrote, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I." She added, “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved." The model also said that social media is a remarkable platform for connecting and uniting people, occurrences like this only cause greater divisions rather than fostering unity.

Hailey also expressed her intention to be more considerate of her online activities in the future. “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion," the model revealed.

Hailey Bieber’s statement comes hours after Gomez’s request to her 403 million Instagram followers to refrain from disseminating “such hateful negativity." Selena Gomez disclosed that she had been contacted by Hailey Bieber, who shared that she had been receiving death threats and other forms of hateful negativity. Gomez asserted that such behaviour is not acceptable and that she has always championed kindness and believes that hate and bullying should not be tolerated.

The trouble began between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber in February when Gomez shared a TikTok clip playfully poking fun at her overly laminated eyebrows. Kylie Jenner posted a screenshot of herself FaceTiming with Hailey, which featured close-ups of their eyebrows with the caption, “Was this an accident?". Fans perceived this as a jab at Gomez, leading to speculation about a feud. Both Jenner and Gomez denied the rumours in a TikTok comment, and Gomez responded that they were “unnecessary" and that she is a fan of Jenner.

Amid the social media drama, Selena Gomez revealed that she is once again going on a break from social media. She hasn’t posted anything on any of her social media accounts, including TikTok and Instagram. However, there has been a significant increase in the number of her followers, while Kylie and Hailey have lost many followers.

