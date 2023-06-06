Halsey And Suga Embrace Dark Mythology In Captivating Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) Music Video

The music video of Halsey and Suga’s third collaboration Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) is here and it is all about chaos and corruption. The track serves as the lead single of the video game Diablo IV which releases on June 6. Now, the must-see music video of the track precedes the game’s launch by just a day, garnering much attention. Such was the buzz, that Lilith quickly charted on the number 1 position on iTunes in India and several other countries. The song which is also included in Halsey’s fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, is gloomy and elevated by dark accents.

The music video opens with Halsey in a black cloak marking her shady entry as the video game’s protagonist, the Blessed Mother Lilith. With bloodshed, the lyrics of the track about her being corrupted on the inside sound like the character’s main chaos. In the game series, Lilith is shown to be the daughter of the Lord of Hatred Mephisto. She wages a battle of power and control which is aptly captured in the recently-released music video. “I taste blood and it’s turned into an obsession," sings Halsey.

According to Billboard, the dark music video was helmed by Henry Hobson and filmed inside the Jesuits’ Chapel in Cambrai, France. While the backdrop was inspired by the game-related theme, we see Halsey covered in scratches and deep-cut wounds. Adding to the dark mood is Suga’s entry, who channels negativity, hatred, and insanity by ending his verse with, “I have returned to hell." Take a look at the music video here:

Within hours of the track’s release, Lilith charted at the number one position on iTunes India.

Not only in India but Lilith has topped charts even on US iTunes and over 50 other countries.

Fans too have lauded their performance in the music video. Check out some reactions here:

Halsey while dropping the music video of the new track said “Collabed with SUGA of BTS on a reimagined version of “Lilith" for the Diablo IV anthem & it goes incredibly hard… we both grew up playing the games & I’ve always wanted to do a concept with SUGA with this type of dark mythology."