Han So Hee’s Agency Refutes Dating Rumours With Chae Jong-Seok: ‘Absolutely Not True’

In the past few days, there have been rumours circulating around the dating life of Nevertheless actress Han So Hee. The rumours suggest that the actress and model Chae Jong Seok are romantically involved. All of this began when Han So Hee’s fans observed a few similarities between the two. Fans had spotted that the duo often wore matching clothes or visited the same places. Coincidentally, they also travelled to Paris around the same time. My Daily reported that people thought of this as an inside glimpse into the life of Han So Hee and Chae Jong-Seok in what is known as “Love Stargram".

Love Stargram refers to how Korean celebrities publicly display affection or romantic interest in each other through social media platforms. This, in particular, is in the context of the Instagram community. For fans, this is a way to get a glimpse of the personal lives and relationships of public figures. Online communities also use Love Stargram to fuel discussions, show their support, and create dedicated fan communities centred around celebrity relationships.

However, Han So Hee’s agency has come up with its own statement and refuted any such relationship. My Daily reported that 9ato Entertainment has dismissed all of these claims. In a phone call with the news outlet, the entertainment agency under which the actress is signed, said, “The dating rumours between Han So-hee and Chae Jong-suk are absolutely not true."