Hansal Mehta Feels Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal Has Its Heart In The Right Place; Calls It ‘Sweet Film’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is getting a positive response from the audience. The film was directly released on the digital platform. Many celebrities have praised the romantic drama and keeping up with the trend Hansal Mehta also lauded Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal. He described it as a “sweet film."

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hansal wrote, “I found Bawaal to be quite a sweet film. Has its heart in the right place. Makes you laugh, cry, smile and entertains you even where some of the dialogues seem misplaced in their use of world-war metaphors. The intention never feels misplaced. Try the film." Recently, Lisa Ray has slammed Janhvi Kapoor for comparing a relationship with Auschwitz. The actress has a dialogue saying, “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai."

Take a look at the tweet here: