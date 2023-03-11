Hansal Mehta on Friday came down heavily on screenwriter Aniruddha Guha for allegedly questioning the credits of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Bheed, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer of Bheed is being widely discussed on social media as it compares the plight of migrant workers during the Covid-19 lockdown with the 1947 partition.

Mehta, in a series of tweets, lashed out at Guha when the latter shared an alleged screenshot of Bheed credits and tweeted, “Can a filmmaker *present*… his own film? Is this common? #Bheed." Guha’s tweet comes amid rumours that T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar has distanced himself from Bheed after its teaser and trailer prompted controversy online. As per Indian Express.com, while T-Series has posted the trailer on its official social media accounts, there is reportedly no mention of Bhushan Kumar or the studio in the trailer, or in the credits slate at the end.

Mehta took to the comment section and asked Guha, “1. Why not? 2. Why should that matter to you? 3. How does it even matter? 4. Do you have to ask on Twitter?"

The Shahid director later posted a series of tweets where he expressed his displeasure at Guha for allegedly making “snide remarks" against Bheed.

Mehta also wrote, “It takes a lot to make films. All kind of films. Whether it is a Luv Ranjan film or a Karan Johar film or a Robit Shetty film or an Anubhav Sinha film or an Anurag Kashyap film or an Akarsh Khurana film or a Mohit Suri film or a Hansal Mehta film. To sit around sly tweeting…"

In another tweet, Mehta said, “To make snide remarks, to ask about things that do not even impact the experience promised by the film or even concern you is simply the handiwork of somebody with an ulterior motive or bad intent or whatever. Either be brave enough to confront or STFU. I’m tagging you @AniGuha."

Mehta further said that he was “surprised" and “disappointed" in Guha for indulging in “this behaviour after being part of a few films and hopefully understanding that filmmaking is a tough process with multiple compulsions along the way that we brave because ultimately we love what we do."

Bheed, directed and co-produced by Anubhav Sinha, is set to release on March 24.

