Hansal Mehta On His Bond With Kareena Kapoor: 'It's A Joy To Work With Her, She's Such A Good Actress'

Hansal Mehta is known for picking stories and creating masterpieces with his directorial vision. With major expertise in hard-hitting and compelling dramas, he has brought many talent forward. Now his upcoming venture, an untitled thriller noir drama, with Kareena Kapoor Khan has become the talk of the town. Recently, Hansal Mehta revealed about his bond with the actress and praised her craft.

In a conversation with mid-day, the director talked about his new thriller and his work experience with the Jab We Met actress. Kareena is known for her mainstream Bollywood genre while Hansal Mehta’s work focuses more on raw and gripping storylines, hence the convergence of two such different genres has raised eyebrows. Talking about such distinction, the director said, “One thing I can say is you will see a new Kareena in the film. We had a very good time shooting the film. With her, it’s the same kind of chemistry that I have with Rajkummar, Pratik, Mohammed Zeeshan [Ayyub] and Karishma [Tanna],"

The City Lights filmmaker opened up about his bond with Kareena Kapoor and said, “It was an absolute joy to work with her. She is such a good actor". Hansal Mehta’s new venture with the actress is a cop drama mainly set in London.