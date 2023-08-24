Hansika Motwani Collaborates With Director M Rajesh For This Web Series

Actress Hansika Motwani is one of the prominent actresses in the film industry and is known for her acting stints in films Mappillai, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and others. She is now set to entertain the audience with her acting prowess in yet another project, a web series MY3.

She has teamed up with the popular filmmaker M Rajesh for this web series. Disney+ Hotstar Tamil has unveiled the first look poster of this series, which has the tagline “A Robotic Love Story". After catching the first glimpse at the poster, it feels like Hansika will essay the role of a robot and actor Mugen Rao will essay her love interest.

On the other hand, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj is likely to enact the role of a scientist, who constructs the robot. The OTT platform tagged the cast of the series and wrote, “Get ready for a Robo Kadhal! #MY3 coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstar."