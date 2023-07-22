Hansika Motwani Gives Major Vacation Goals With Her Disneyland Paris Photo Dump

Hansika Motwani is currently holidaying in Europe. She recently celebrated her mother’s birthday in Paris. The actress is exploring Portugal as well but is still not over her Parisian vacation. She recently visited Disneyland in Paris and shared more pictures from her trip on her Instagram. In the photos, Hansika can be seen posing in front of the iconic Disney castle, looking cute in her casual outfit which consisted of a crop top and denim shorts. The next picture shows Hansika posing with a rifle, followed by a family photo consisting of her mother, husband Sohail Khaturiya and brother. In a few of the pictures, Hansika can be also seen sporting a mickey mouse ear headband. In one of the pictures, she also added a boomerang of herself excitedly walking towards the camera. The series of pictures also has an adorable picture of Hansika and Sohail, giving major couple goals. The slide in the album has Hansika walking around the amusement park with a soft toy of Baby Yoda on her shoulder.

Hansika Motwani captioned her post, “Disneyland photo dump."

Advertisement

Hansika earlier shared a series of pictures of her having a margarita pizza in the shape of Mickey Mouse. “I’d hate to keep Mickey waiting, so I must go eat now," she wrote in the caption.

She recently added a set of pictures of herself enjoying a glass of white wine in Portugal. Hansika Motwani looks stunning in her sun-kissed stills. For the day, she donned a white top layered with a black blazer. “It’s Wine o’clock!" the caption read.

She re-shared an Instagram story which shows her wheeling on a scooter on the streets of Portugal. Hansika can be seen in a crop top and pink pants.