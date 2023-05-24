Hansika Motwani Hits Back At Casting Couch Speculations: 'Never Gave That Quote'

Hansika Motwani, who is known for her appearances in several regional language films, recently found herself in the spotlight. In the last few days, several reports surfaced alleging that she spoke out about encountering harassment and inappropriate advances from a young actor during the initial stages of her career in the Telugu film industry. The actress has now strongly refuted the reports about her alleged encounter with the casting couch. Hansika Motwani took to Twitter to dismiss the claims. In a tweet accompanied by a picture of a publication making such allegations, Hansika firmly stated, “I have not given this quote ever! Stop printing rubbish!"

In another tweet, Hansika requested news websites to refrain from sharing random news found on social media without verifying the facts. “Publications urging you to cross-check before picking up random news piece! Never made this comment that’s doing the rounds pls fact check before publishing blindly," she tweeted.

Hansika Motwani found herself in the midst of controversy as several online publications allege her involvement in the casting couch issue in the film industry. While the reports did not mention any specific actor, Hansika was quoted as saying that she had taught an actor a “lesson".

Hansika Motwani recently starred in her wedding-themed series called Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, which was streamed on Disney plus Hotstar. When questioned about the accusations of revealing excessive personal information in her show, the actor told indianexpress.com, “I have perpetually grown up in front of the audience. They have seen my journey and have been part of my life since I was eight. When I decided to be a bride I wanted them to witness it. And what better way than joining hands with Hotstar? It was just a way to invite them to my big day." She further said, “Let them keep talking. It doesn’t matter to me. It’s really okay. I know it’s coming from my heart and its legit reality."

Not only this, on her show, Hansika Motwani and her mother confronted allegations suggesting that the actress had received growth hormone injections during her childhood. Responding to the accusations, Hansika expressed her frustration, stating that people had spread baseless rumours, claiming that her mother had administered hormonal injections to enhance her physical growth. “People said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman. This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know what I am talking about… If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time," she said.

Work-wise, Hansika recently wrapped up the final schedule of the Tamil film Man, directed by Igore in Chennai. The movie delves into the important subject of violence against women and the hurdles they encounter. Hansika takes on the role of a fashion designer in the film, portraying a character who embodies strength, independence, and empowerment. With Hansika’s involvement in this thrilling project, audiences can anticipate a powerful and impactful cinematic experience that addresses significant social concerns.