Hansika Motwani Is In ‘Louvre’ Enjoying Vacation With Her Parents, See Pics

Hansika Motwani, the talented actress, is currently painting the city of Paris in vibrant colours as she celebrates her mother’s birthday there. The city holds a special place in her heart, as it was where her boyfriend, Sohael Khaturiya, proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. The couple later tied the knot in December. Now, Hansika has returned to the “city of love" for some quality family time.

Hansika recently shared breathtaking photos of herself from the Louvre. She donned a mesmerizing cut-out gown adorned with splashes of blue, white, red, orange, and pink. The sleeveless dress featured a halter neck and a back cut-out detail. Completing her look, she paired the ensemble with grey sneakers, a red sling cross-body purse, and black shades. With minimal makeup, a sleek necklace, a watch, and a sleek bangle, Hansika exudes elegance.

Adding a punny touch to her post, Hansika wrote, “I think I’m in Louvre." Her fans and admirers flooded the comments section with love. Actress Sriya Reddy responded with a red heart and wrote, “Mine." Fans expressed their affection, with one writing, “Mon amour (My love)." Compliments poured in for her cute smile as well.