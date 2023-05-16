Hansika Motwani REACTS To Claims About Her Growth Hormone Injections, ‘Till Today, I Can’t…’

Actress Hansika Motwani recently responded to the rumours of her receiving during her childhood to accelerate her growth. The actress clarified that she is actually afraid of needles and cannot even muster the courage to get a tattoo. In a recent interview, the actress along with her mother spoke about the same and shared that it used to ‘hurt them a lot in the initial years’.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Hansika’s mom Mona shared, “I was accused of giving Hansika injections for her to grow up. What is this injection? Tell me about it and I will be richer than Tata and Birla. Which mother can do such things? You tell me. Or just tell if there is such an injection that can grow your bones?" She added that a “stranger sitting in a dark corner who is envious and pays someone to write bad things about you, and people write. You don’t know who is writing bad stuff about you."

Hansika Motwani also added that this is “just part and parcel of you being a celebrity. This is something that you have to be ready for." The actress revealed that she was “very unaware because this happened before social media was popular." The actor opened up about how all of these rumours and accusations came back when her wedding series started and they addressed it on the show.

She shared, “We were not going to hide it because there was no truth to it. Till today, I can’t take an injection. I can’t get a tattoo done because I am scared of needles. Why would a mother do that to someone? It’s just very clear that people are jealous of your growth but it’s okay. I think I’m doing something somewhere right that people are still talking about me, keep talking."

On the professional front, Hansika began her career as a child actor in Hindi films. She made her acting debut in 2003 with the film Hawa as a child actor and later went on to appear in lead roles in Telugu films, including Desamuduru, Kantri and Maska.

On the personal front, she tied the sacred knot with a Mumbai-based businessman on December 4, 2022. The wedding was held in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. The ceremony was a 4-day long event attended by their family members and close friends.