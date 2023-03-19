Hansika Motwani’s Mom Demanded Rs 5 Lakh Per Minute From Sohael Kathuriya’s Family for This Reason

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her beau Sohael Kathuriya in December 2022. Their dreamy wedding took place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan with just their close friends and family in attendance. In the latest episode of Hansika’s web series, ‘Love Shaadi Drama’, the actress’ mother Mona Motwani was seen demanding the groom’s family members to pay Rs 5 lakh to her for being late to the ceremonies.

While the rituals related to the wedding were performed without a hitch, Hansika’s mother was upset with Sohael’s family. She was seen complaining about them.

Advertisement

“I have a humble request to make. Kathurias are people who are very late and Motwani’s are very punctual. If you come late today, you must pay me Rs 5 lakh for every minute of delay. I make this request because the inauspicious hour is between 4:30 p.m to 6 p.m. So I request if you could come a little early," Mona said.

Later, Hansika went on to describe her feeling when she saw Sohael waiting at the mandap. She said that it was a surreal moment. “It hit me so hard and I was like ‘I am getting married to the love of my life.’ It was the best feeling. Things are getting real. I am getting married. I don’t know how to explain it. And it was just something so different and I broke down," she said.

Previously, Hansika Motwani’s wedding documentary Love, Shaadi and Drama revealed how the actress’ husband, Sohael Kathuriya surprised her by tattooing her name ahead of their wedding day. The makers of the docu-series dropped the promo of the episode, revealing what was Hansika’s reaction to her husband’s heartwarming gesture.

Advertisement

The video sees how Sohael was ‘dissuaded’ by his tattoo artist saying, it was a ‘bakwaas’ idea. However, Sohael went ahead to surprise his ladylove with the gesture. Talking about it, Hansika says, “That guy took some paid for me, man. I can’t bloody take an injection and he has got a tattoo done." She also gets emotional upon seeing him in pain. Have a look at the promo here:

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with India Today, the actress shared that it took her many years to find love after she parted ways with Simbu. “It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I believe in love. I am a romantic person but I am not very expressive as a romantic person. I believe in the institution of marriage and believe in love. To be honest, I took time and wanted to say yes to someone who is going to be my forever. Sohael came along and made sure that I believe in love even more. He made sure that I fell head over heels for him and yeah, god had his own way."

Read all the Latest Movies News here