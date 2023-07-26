Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Fame Kamna Pathak Announces Break From Acting; Deets Below

Actress Kamna Pathak has been a popular face on television. Her role as Rajjo, the wife of Happu Singh in the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has earned her fans and accolades. The show is a spin-off of the popular series Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hain. After being a part of Happu ki Ultan Paltan for a long time, Kamna Pathak has now bid adieu to the show. After the news of her stepping down from the show came out, now the actress revealed that is planning to take a sabbatical from acting.

Kamna has shared a post on her Instagram handle, where she informed her fans that escaping a near-death experience in an accident recently made her introspect on her life and take a break from acting. She started by thanking her audience, producers and directors for giving her a chance and enriching her acting journey. “But certain incidents in life make one stop in the journey of life and think", she said. Kamna Pathak continued by saying that she was returning home from a shoot one day when her car met with an accident, but thankfully she managed to escape without a scratch.

Kamna Pathak said that the accident had affected her mentally, more than physically. “During this stop, the tree of life got a chance to see its tracks, branches as well as roots, which probably have been overlooked by me during these years of work. My roots are my parents," she said. She said that she realised that her parents need her time, care and affection; hence, she would take some time off from her acting journey for her parents. She promised to return to acting sometime in the future though; till then, she assured her fans that she will be in touch with them through social media. Kamna Pathak also asked her fans to follow traffic rules and use safety gear on the road.