'Happy 71st Birthday, Dearest Rebel': Sumalatha Remembers Husband Ambareesh

May 29 marks the 71st birth anniversary of Malavalli Huche Gowda Amarnath, who was predominantly known by his stage name Ambareesh. He was one of the most renowned actors in the Kannada film industry. The late actor was loved for his angry young man depictions and carved a massive fan base with films like Nagarahavu (1972), Ranganayaki(1981), and others. His wife Sumalatha Ambareesh penned a post on Facebook remembering him. Sumalatha wrote that the late actor often used to remember his childhood days and used to be extremely happy at his birthday parties. She added that his birthdays are like a festival for the family and fans as well.

The actress wished that if Ambareesh had been alive, they would have celebrated this occasion. The actress-turned-politician wrote that everyone still remembers Ambareesh and shared a clip as well showing the family photographs with him. The text in the clip reads that she missed the late actor and his blessings more than ever today. “Happy 71st birthday Dearest Rebel", the text ends with these words.

Ambareesh last essayed the role of Bhishma Pitamaha in the most expensive Kannada budget Kannada film Kurukshetra. Directed by Naganna, Kurukshetra was a box office disaster. Ambareesh died due to cardiac arrest on November 24, 2018, and he was cremated with state honours in Karnataka. He is survived by his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek Ambareesh.

Abhishek is all set to tie the nuptial knot with entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa on June 5 and will hold a reception as well on June 7. The couple has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding. They had an engagement ceremony last year, which was attended by close friends and family members. Reportedly, they first met at a fashion event and have since been in a romantic relationship which was made official in 2022.

On the work front, Abhishek is looking forward to his upcoming film Bad Manners directed by Duniya Suri. Abhishek and Suri have paid tribute to Ambareesh with the song Rebel Gift from Bad Manners. Fans used to fondly refer to the late actor as Rebel Star and that is probably why the name of this song is kept Rebel Gift. Check out the song here-

Charan Raj has composed the music for this number.