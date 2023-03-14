HAPPY BIRTHDAY AAMIR KHAN: Aamir Khan is inarguably one of the most celebrated names in Hindi cinema. Counted among the Khans of Bollywood, Mr Perfectionist has over the years, hands down made himself the face of quality cinema. Whether teaching you how to fall in love through Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, reciting the importance of friendship via Dil Chahta Hai, or making you learn history with Mangal Pandey, Aamir Khan’s career is flooded with his versatility, dedication, passion and talent.

As Aamir Khan celebrates his 58th birthday, let’s take a glance at his upcoming, latest and best films:

Upcoming Projects

The star, who follows the trajectory of one film a year, literally stunned his fans when he announced his plans to take a break from acting after his last release Laal Singh Chaddha. Needless to say that his followers can’t wait for him to make an announcement about his upcoming projects.

However, if media reports are to be believed then his fans are in for a treat, as on his birthday, the superstar will reportedly be announcing his upcoming movie, which is a remake of the 2018 film Champions.

Speculations are also making the rounds that Aamir has decided to rope in his good friend Salman Khan. Apart from this, Aamir will reportedly collaborate with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The film is touted to be a social comedy but the details are kept under wraps.

Latest Movie

Aamir was last seen in the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie was helmed by Advait Chandan, and apart from Aamir, the movie featured Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Best Movies

Dangal

Nitesh Tiwari’s masterpiece showed Aamir as an ageing father to two daughters, who leave no stone unturned to introduce them to the world of wrestling. Based on the life of the Phogat family, Dangal is full of emotions, drama and passion. PK

Yet another piece of work that lifts your mood every time you watch it and has occupied a high spot in the list of highest-grossing movies. This was the second collaboration of Rajkummar Hirani and Aamir Khan, and it once again didn’t let his fans down. The 2014 film revolves around an alien (Aamir Khan) and apart from him, the film features Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles. 3 Idiots

A film that you will never get tired of watching is 3 Idiots. This Rajkummar Hirani directorial never fails to tickle your funny bones. It centres around three students pursuing engineering. And we can bet that the brilliant concept will force you to think deeper about the education system in the country. Taare Zameen Par

Apart from entertaining, this highest-grossing movie of 2007, stands tall for spreading awareness about dyslexia. In the movie, Aamir Khan essays the role of a teacher, who helps a dyslexic student find his lost love for art and helps him study. Lagaan

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan was so impeccable that it even bagged nominations for Academy Award for Best International Feature Film in 2002. While the movie didn’t win the Oscars, it surely etched its place in everyone’s heart.

