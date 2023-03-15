HAPPY BIRTHDAY ABHAY DEOL: Abhay Deol has carved a niche for himself in the film industry. With movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dev D, Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye, and Raanjhanaa, Abhay proves his calibre as an actor. Since making his acting debut in the 2005 movie Socha Na Tha, Abhay Deol has explored a variety of genres and roles.

In his career span of over a decade, Abhay has played many unconventional versatile roles. On March 15, the Bollywood actor turned a year older. To mark his 47th birthday, here’s a look at his movies and TV shows that you could watch to celebrate him.

Dev.D

Dev.D is a 2009 Bollywood romantic drama film directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie is a modern retelling of the classic Bengali novel Devdas by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Abhay Deol plays the lead role of Dev, a wealthy young man who turns to alcohol and drugs after his childhood sweetheart Paro, played by Mahie Gill, marries another man. The film explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self-destruction, and is known for its unconventional style, dark humour, and experimental soundtrack. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Directed Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is based on the real-life story of Bunty Chor, a notorious thief who stole from rich households in Delhi during the 1990s. Abhay Deol plays the lead role of Lucky, a charismatic and witty thief who steals from the rich and gives to himself. The film received critical acclaim for its engaging storyline, excellent performances, and sharp humour. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara movie revolves around the lives of three friends, Kabir, Imran, and Arjun, who go on a bachelor trip to Spain. The film explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery, as the three friends confront their fears and overcome personal challenges. Abhay Deol plays the role of Kabir, a wealthy young man who is engaged to be married. The film was a commercial and critical success and received widespread praise for its direction, performances, and music. Raanjhanaa

This movie is directed by Anand L. Rai and is a romantic drama. Abhay Deol played the role of Jasjeet Singh Shergill, a young man who is in love with Sonam’s character. His performance was understated but impactful, and he added a lot of emotional depth to the character. The film also starred Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor and Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles. Chopsticks

Chopsticks is a 2019 Indian Netflix original film directed by Sachin Yardi. The movie follows the story of Nirma, a timid and reserved girl played by Mithila Palkar, who hires a con artist named Artist, played by Abhay Deol, to help her recover her stolen car. As the two team up, Nirma begins to come out of her shell and develops a new sense of confidence. The film is a heartwarming comedy that explores themes of self-discovery, friendship, and identity. JL50

JL50 is a sci-fi thriller web series directed by Shailender Vyas. Abhay Deol plays the role of Shantanu, a CBI officer, who is assigned to investigate the crash of a passenger aircraft, which had gone missing 35 years ago. The show is gripping, with an intriguing storyline, and Abhay’s performance is brilliant, as he takes the audience on a journey to solving the mystery. Trail by Fire

Trial By Fire, directed, researched, and produced by Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio, is a challenging web series that will keep you hooked on in-depth investigations. Based on the horrifying 1997 Upahar Cinema case, where 59 people died from smoke inhalation during a showing of the movie Border. The Krishnamoorthy couple, played by Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande, submitted Trial By Fire as a chronicle of their quest for justice for their children who perished in the tragic incident.

