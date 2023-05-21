Happy Birthday Aditi Govitrikar: Lesser-known Facts About the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADITI GOVITRIKAR: Aditi Govitrikar turns a year older on May 21. Born in Pune, Aditi did her schooling from Barns High School in Panvel and graduated from Mumbai’s Grant Medical College in 1997. The embodiment of ‘beauty with brains’, Aditi left medicine to pursue her career in modelling. The model and actress first hogged the limelight in 1996 after she won the Gladrags Megamodel Contest, followed by the Asian Super Model Contest in 1997. But Aditi’s journey had just started and she soon became the only Indian supermodel with a medical degree.

After a few years in modelling, Aditi bagged some projects including advertisements for international brands like Coca-Cola, Chopard, Fendi, and Harry Winston. She also featured in a few music videos such as Adnan Sami’s Kabhi to Nazar Milao and Aaina by Jagjit Singh. It was in 1999 that the supermodel made her debut in the film industry with the film Thammudu, which was a runaway hit at the time.

Aditi Govitrikar’s last project was the Netflix series Mismatched. She is set to appear in NRI Wives with Hitten Ttejwani, Jugal Hansraj, Kiku Sharda, Samir Soni and Bhagyashree.

On her special day, here are lesser-known facts about Aditi Govitrikar