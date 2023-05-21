Happy Birthday Aditya Chopra: Blockbusters Directed by the Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADITYA CHOPRA: Aditya Chopra is an iconic figure in the Indian film industry, known for his exceptional talent as a director, producer, and screenwriter. Born into a family deeply rooted in cinema, with his father being the legendary Yash Chopra, Aditya inherited a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for capturing emotions on the silver screen.
His directorial debut, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge not only became a landmark film in Indian cinema but also established him as a visionary filmmaker. He went on to helm several successful movies, including Mohabbatein, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi among others each showcasing his ability to craft engaging narratives and create memorable cinematic experiences. On his birthday, let’s take a look at movies directed by him.
- Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
The iconic film that redefined love and romance starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The film’s plot revolves around Raj and Simran who leave no stone unturned and fight against all the obstacles to be together. From the screenplay to the music, the captivating storyline made it the longest-running film in Indian history.
- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
The debut film of Anushka Sharma, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was released in 2008. Aditya Chopra took a U-turn after 8 years to direct this film which is about the story of an average-looking ordinary man who falls in love with Taani (played by Anushka Sharma). The story mesmerizes you with its captivating screenplay, soulful music, and amazing performances.
- Dhoom
Under the dynamic leadership of Aditya Chopra, the Dhoom series emerged as a highly successful and exhilarating franchise. As the producer, Aditya Chopra played a pivotal role in crafting this action-packed trilogy that captivated audiences with its adrenaline-pumping narratives and stylish execution. The movie featured Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham and others.
- Veer-Zaara
Aditya Chopra’s directorial prowess extends to the iconic film Veer Zaara, which he both produced and directed. Released to widespread acclaim, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles.
- Mohabbatein
Aditya Chopra’s second film, Mohabbatein, was released in 2000 featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, and a few others. The film delves into the clash of ideologies between two central characters: Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who staunchly believes in the power of love, and Narayan Shankar, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, who holds the belief that love misleads young minds.
- Befikre
One of Aditya Chopra’s notable directorial ventures is the film released in 2016, featuring Vani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as the lead protagonists. The movie revolves around a boy and a girl whose initial encounter starts as a casual one-night stand but gradually transforms into a heartwarming love story. Produced and directed by Aditya Chopra himself, the film showcases a lively and spirited narrative, capturing the essence of an unconventional love story.