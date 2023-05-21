Happy Birthday Aditya Chopra: Blockbusters Directed by the Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADITYA CHOPRA: Aditya Chopra is an iconic figure in the Indian film industry, known for his exceptional talent as a director, producer, and screenwriter. Born into a family deeply rooted in cinema, with his father being the legendary Yash Chopra, Aditya inherited a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for capturing emotions on the silver screen.

His directorial debut, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge not only became a landmark film in Indian cinema but also established him as a visionary filmmaker. He went on to helm several successful movies, including Mohabbatein, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi among others each showcasing his ability to craft engaging narratives and create memorable cinematic experiences. On his birthday, let’s take a look at movies directed by him.