HAPPY BIRTHDAY AHMED KHAN: Ahmed Khan, a versatile artist, has made significant contributions as a choreographer, actor, writer, producer, and director in the film industry. From his debut as a child artist in the iconic film Mr India to his exceptional choreography in numerous Bollywood hits, Ahmed has consistently showcased his immense talent and passion. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s delve into some of his remarkable directorial ventures that have further solidified his status as a creative powerhouse.

Lakeer

Lakeer: Forbidden Lines, starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, and John Abraham, follows the journey of Karan and Bindiya, portrayed by Sohail and Nauheed Cyrusi, respectively. With a talented ensemble cast, this Ahmed Khan directorial takes viewers on a captivating ride through their lives. The action-packed movie left a lasting impression on the audience. Fool n Final

Directed by Ahmed Khan, this comedic and thrilling film features an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Ayesha Takia, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. The story follows a group of thieves and a gangster as they embark on a quest to retrieve a stolen diamond. Ahmed Khan’s directorial expertise shines through in this entertaining ride that keeps the audience engaged from start to finish. Baaghi 2

Directed by Ahmed Khan, this action-packed sequel follows the journey of an army officer, played by Tiger Shroff, as he battles against drug lords and corrupt police officials to rescue his ex-girlfriend’s kidnapped daughter. Ahmed Khan’s direction brings out the intensity and thrill of the story, making Baaghi 2 a memorable and gripping film for action enthusiasts. Baaghi 3

Released in 2020, this film stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie revolves around the character of Ronnie, who embarks on a ruthless journey to Syria to rescue his kidnapped brother. Ahmed Khan’s direction brings out the adrenaline-fueled action and emotional depth of the story, making Baaghi 3 an exhilarating watch. Heropanti 2

With Ahmed Khan at the helm, Heropanti 2 showcases Tiger Shroff’s charismatic performance as a fearless hero. The film combines elements of action and romance, delivering an exciting and gripping storyline. Ahmed Khan’s direction elevates the action sequences, making Heropanti 2 a thrilling watch for audiences. Baaghi 4

The very talented Ahmed Khan is all set to direct the fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Led by the dynamic Tiger Shroff, this action-packed film is ready to raise the benchmark for thrilling action sequences in Bollywood.