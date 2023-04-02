Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Iconic dialogues From Actor's Films Over The Years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJAY DEVGN: Ajay Devgn is an actor par excellence. He has experimented with nearly every genre in his career, spanning over three decades. The actor began as an action hero but later diversified, wearing many hats, including producer and director. Ajay Devgn has proved his mettle as an actor with his performance with various genres including comedy, action and drama. On his birthday, here is a look at some of his iconic dialogues that will be remembered for a long time in Hindi cinema.

Ajay Devgn’s Iconic Dialogues

Main toh sirf ek chauthi fail aam aadmi hoon, jiski ek biwi hai, aur do betiyaan. Yehi meri duniya hai- Drishyam Oye paaji kadhi has bhi liya karo- Son Of Sardaar Paaji, Sardar par joke to karna par joker mat samajhna- Son of Sardaar Main un cheezon ki smuggling karta hoon, jinki ijaazat sarkar nahi deti, unn cheezon ki nahi, jinki ijaazat zameer nahi deta- Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dua mein yaad rakhna- Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Kutton ka jhund kitna bhi bada ho … uske liye ek sher hi kaafi hota hai- Singham Meri zarurate Kam hain, isliye mere zameer mein dum hai- Singham Sher aatank Machaata hai aur zakhmi Sher tabahi- Singham Returns Lagta hai tumhare kaam bajh rahe hai, Your ear drums are playing drums- Bol Bachchan When elders get cozy, younger don’t put nosy- Bol Bachchan Toofan me bahaa hain na ye sholon mein jala hai, ghayal hua teeeron se na khanjar se kata hain, kehte hai jise Ishq Qayamat hai, baka hain, takraya joh bhi is se woh duniya se mita hai - Ishq Humein toh apno ne loota, gairon mein kahan dum tha, meri kishti thi doobi wahan, jahan pani kam tha- Dilwale Aap namak ka haq ada karo … main mitti ka haq ada karta hoon – The Legend of Bhagat Singh Jab baat Hindustan Pakistan ki ho rahi ho, toh har Hindustani ek hi taraf hota hai- Qayamat Zaroorat se zyada kabhi usse maanga nahin, zaroorat se Kam kabhi usne diya nahi- Shivaay Main ek baar hi bolta hoon, kyunki doosri baat sunne ke liye tu nahi hoga- Action Jackson

Here’s Wishing Ajay Devgn a happy birthday!

