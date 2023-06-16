Happy Birthday Amaal Mallik: Sun Maahi to Killer, Songs You Must Add to Your PlayList

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMAAL MALLIK: Amaal Mallik is a popular music director among Gen Z. Starting young and then going on to carve his niche in the Bollywood industry, the artist made his debut by composing three songs for Salman Khan’s movie Jai Ho in 2014. Eventually, he made the song Naina for the movie Khoobsurat, starring Sonam Kapoor. But in 2016, his songs for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story rose him to fame.
Brother of singer Armaan Mallik, Amaal has not only recreated many iconic songs, but has also worked with several A-listers in Bollywood, and continues to wow the audience.
Over the past few years, Amaal has established himself in the music industry, and on his 32nd birthday, here are some of his latest tracks to add to your daily mix.
- Jee Rahe The Hum
Amaal Mallik composed the song Jee Rahe The Hum for Salman Khan’s popular Flim Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor made his comeback as a singer with his track, and Shabbir Ahmed wrote the lyrics. The music video features the actor along with the female lead, Pooja Hegde.
- Killer
The song Killer from the film Nikamma was a chartbuster. Mika Singh and Amaal Mallik lent their voices to this groovy number, while Kumaar wrote the lyrics. The music video features Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty dancing to its tune at a wedding function in vibrant outfits. You need to add this one to your party playlist.
- Heer Raanjhana
In the love song Heer Raanjhana from Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez are shown on a romantic date while doing fun activities like paragliding, camel riding, and even fair rides. A soothing composition by Amaal Mallik, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.
- Chalo Theek Hai
The music video Chalo Theek Hai features Amaal Mallik and Manpreet Kaur Kaile. It follows the story of a couple based in Kashmir. The composition and vocals were by Amaal, and the video was produced by Vaibhav Pani and directed by Krish Trivedi.
- Sun Maahi
Sun Maahi is one of the latest collaborations by brothers Armaan and Amaal Mallik. While Amaal composed its tunes, Armaan brought them to life with his soothing voice. The lyrics for this song are written by Kunaal Vermaa. The singer himself features in the video, and the track aims to bring out the ethereal feeling of being lost in love.