Happy Birthday Amit Sadh: Latest and Upcoming Movies, Web Series of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMIT SADH: Amit Sadh, a talented and versatile actor, turns a year older today. With his impactful performances and charming personality, Sadh has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry right from his debut. Starting his acting journey with the television show Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Amit quickly became popular among young audiences in the earlu aughts.
However, his thirst for knowledge and desire to excel in his craft led him to join The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. Upon returning, he landed a life-changing role in Kai Po Che!
Within a span of just ten years, Amit has established his dominance in showbiz with remarkable performances in movies like Guddu Rangeela, Sultan, Running Shaadi, and Sarkar 3. He has also ventured into the realm of OTT platforms, appearing in Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime Video and Jeet ki Zid on Zee5, among others.
His ability to portray a wide range of characters with authenticity and depth has garnered immense praise from critics and viewers alike. Whether it’s a strong-willed army officer, a grieving father, or a determined investigator, Sadh brings his unique touch to every role he takes on.
As he celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming projects that have been keeping his fans eagerly awaiting his next on-screen appearance.
- Jeet ki Zid
In this series, Amit portrayed the character of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, a former officer of the Indian Army’s special forces. Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, the show takes viewers on a compelling journey of the officer, who became paralyzed during the Kargil war. Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh also play important roles in the film. The web series Jeet ki Zid premiered on January 22, 2021, on the OTT platform, Zee5.
- Breathe: Into The Shadows
In the crime-drama thriller, Amit Sadh shines as an exceptional police officer. From the very first season of Breathe to this latest installment, he consistently delivers outstanding performances. Sadh skillfully brings the character of a cop to life. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video, Breathe: Into the Shadows also stars Abhishek Bachchan, and Nithya Menen in lead roles. Season 1 premiered on July 10, 2020, and the second season was released on November 9, 2022.
- Shakuntala Devi
Shakuntala Devi, portrayed by Vidya Balan, is a biographical film about an Indian prodigy known for her ability to perform complex calculations in a matter of seconds. Amit played the role of Shakuntala Devi’s son-in-law in the movie. Anu Menon wrote and directed Shakuntala Devi, which was a collaborative effort between Sony Pictures Networks India, Abundantia Entertainment, and Genius Films. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the film was released on July 31, on Amazon Prime Video.
- 7 Kadam
A web series that debuted on Eros Now in 2021, explores the bond between a father and son. Directed by Mohit Jha, the series portrays the father’s aspirations for his son to become a celebrated football player. Starring Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy, and Deeksha Jha in prominent roles, the show garnered a blend of positive and negative feedback from both reviewers and viewers.
- Pune Highway
Pune Highway is the actor’s most highly anticipated film, transitioning seamlessly from an award-winning play to an intriguing thriller drama. Rahul daCunha and Bhargava Krishna are at the helm of the forthcoming film and Drop D Films & Ten Years Younger Production act as the producers. The cast includes Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketaki Narayan, Shishir Sharma, Sudeep Modak, and Swapnil S. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release in theaters.
- Duranga 2
In addition to the anticipation for Pune Highway, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Amit Sadh’s presence in Duranga 2 as he gears up to begin shooting for the series. The actor made a memorable cameo in the first season and received acclaim from viewers. With the first season concluding on a suspenseful note, it has heightened fans’ curiosity for the upcoming season.
- Sukhee
Sukhee is a tale of a housewife, portrayed by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who harbored aspirations for a thrilling life but found herself confined to her home. The director of the movie is Sonal Joshi, and the male lead is portrayed by Amit Sadh.