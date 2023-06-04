Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: Best 7 Movies of the Hollywood Icon

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELINA JOLIE: Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress, is gearing up to celebrate her 48th birthday. Throughout her illustrious career, she has delivered numerous captivating performances that have solidified her status as a versatile and talented artist. Fans around the world cannot help but applaud her exceptional performances when she comes on the silver screen and anticipate the captivating roles she will bring to the screen in the future.
Her talent, versatility, and dedication continue to inspire audiences around the world. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at some of Angelina Jolie’s best movies that have left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.
- Changeling (2008)
One of her notable works includes Changeling, a gripping drama based on a true story. Jolie’s portrayal of a mother fighting for justice earned her critical acclaim and showcased her exceptional acting prowess.
- Gia (1998)
In this Hollywood movie, the actress portrayed the troubled supermodel Gia Carangi, delivering a powerful and emotionally charged performance. Her portrayal of Gia earned her a Golden Globe Award and further established her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
The action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith not only showcased Angelina Jolie’s versatility but also marked the beginning of a high-profile relationship with co-star Brad Pitt. The film’s combination of humour and thrilling action sequences made it a box-office success and a fan favourite.
- Playing By Heart (1998)
In Playing By Heart, the Hollywood star’s radiant charm and compelling presence stood out among an ensemble cast. Her portrayal of a free-spirited woman navigating love and relationships added depth to the romantic drama.
- Maleficent (2014)
No one can deny Angelina Jolie’s mesmerizing performance as the iconic Disney villain in Maleficent. She breathed new life into the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty. Her portrayal showcased both the character’s darkness and vulnerability, creating a complex and captivating rendition.
- Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Another standout role in Jolie’s career came in this exceptional movie, where she portrayed a young woman grappling with mental health issues. Her intense performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, solidifying her as a formidable talent in the industry.
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Angelina Jolie’s diverse range of roles also includes her voice work in this DreamWorks Animation movie, where she lent her voice to the fierce and wise character Tigress. Her portrayal added depth to the animated film and became a beloved part of the franchise.