HAPPY BIRTHDAY ATIF ASLAM: Atif Aslam, the king of melody, redefined love with his heart-touching songs. This renowned singer has donned the hats of a songwriter, composer and actor in his illustrious career. Right from his early Jal-band days, he won the hearts of millions and quickly became the king of melody. He lend his unique voice to many romantic Bollywood songs which made him popular among the youth. Apart from singing in Hindi and Urdu, he also has many Punjabi, Pashto and Bengali songs to his credit.

As he turns a year older today, let’s take a look at some of his best songs in Bollywood-

Tu Jaane Na

For those who have experienced unrequited love, the lyrics of Tu Jaane Na will strike a chord with them. The song is from the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) featuring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. The lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil.

O Meri Laila

This song is from the movie Laila Majnu (2018) and features Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri. The song captures the raw emotions of Qais and Laila as it brings out the various colours of love. This romantic song will leave you smiling and content. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is crooned by Atif Aslam and Jyotica Tangri.

Aadat

Aadat is the musical equivalent of a heart shattering into millions of pieces. Atif Aslam’s perfect pitch and Sayeed Quadri’s soul-touching words became the singer’s identity and one of his massive hits. The song features Kunal Kemmu and is from the movie Kalyug (2005).

Paniyon Sa

A feel-good song that will make you believe in love is Paniyon Sa from the movie Satyameva Jayate (2018). It features John Abraham and Aisha Sharma. Atif Aslam’s voice will leave you mesmerized while Tulsi Kumar adds her own sweetness to this romantic number. Paniyon Sa is penned by Kumaar.

Woh Lamhe (Zeher)

This iconic track was a massive hit owing to Anu Malik’s composition and Atif Aslam’s playback singing. He even won the IIFA Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Woh Lamhe is from Mohit Suri’s movie Zeher and stars Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty. It is one of the most memorable songs from our growing-up years.

