Happy Birthday Babita Kapoor: All About Her Marital Life with Randhir Kapoor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABITA KAPOOR: Veteran actress Babita Kapoor turned 76 today. She gained fame for her work in Farz (1967) opposite Jeetendra and soon became one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. However, in the mid-70s, she ended her acting career after she got married to Randhir Kapoor, son of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor.

Soon after the birth of their daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Babita and her husband gradually became more distant. Not many know that the couple is separated but not divorced. Let’s take a look at Babita Kapoor’s marital life with Randhir Kapoor.

MARRIAGE

Babita Kapoor met Randhir Kapoor in 1969 on the sets of the movie Sangam. They started seeing each other. In fact, they both even worked in the movie Kal Aaj Aur Kal. While Raj Kapoor had his apprehensions about Babita, reportedly later he agreed to their marriage on one condition, that she should quit acting after the wedding. On November 6, 1971, Randhir and Babita tied the knot.

TROUBLE IN PARADISE

Randhir’s career graph was going well until the late 70s. None of his films was doing well. In an interview with the Hindustan Times in 2017, he revealed that his wife did not like his way of living and found him “terrible."

He was quoted saying, “She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way, and they excelled in their career. What else could I have asked for as a father?"

Finally, after 17 years of their marriage, Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor separated in 1988 but did not file for divorce. In the same interview, he mentioned Babita being a “crucial part" of his life.

He also said that they are grown-up individuals and prefer to stay separately, but are not enemies. While talking about divorce, he said, “Divorce for what? Why should we head for divorce? I don’t intend to get married again, and nor does she."

RECONCILIATION

Reportedly, while Babita got busy supporting her daughters, it was eventually in 2007, 19 years after their separation, the couple decided to bury their differences.

They continued to meet each other for celebrations or events.

CURRENT STATUS

A report by ETimes confirmed that the couple is back to staying together. Babita Kapoor has shifted to Randhir Kapoor’s new home in Bandra and the children are happy to see their parents back together under the same roof.

