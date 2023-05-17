Happy Birthday Charmme Kaur: Some Little Known Facts About The Actress-Turned-Producer

Charmme Kaur celebrates her 36th birthday today. She made her acting debut with Neethodu Kavali directed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao. She was 14. The film couldn’t achieve much success at the box office but Charmme remained undeterred. She attained popularity in Telugu films and acted opposite popular stars like Nagarjuna and Prabhas. This space articulates interesting details regarding the actress-turned-producer.

Charmme was born on May 17, 1987, to a Punjabi family in Hyderabad. She has acted in more than 60 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. After working as an actress for a long time, she shifted her focus to producing films.

Initially, Charmme Kaur had to face disappointments on the production front as well. Her film as a producer was Jyothi Lakshmi (2015). Her recent film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda as the male lead was also a flop at the box office. One of her films titled Sri Anjaneyam directed by Krishna Vamsi was a box office disappointment. But Charmme received appreciation for her acting in the film.

Charmme has worked opposite many renowned actors from the film industry like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nithiin, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Venkatesh Daggubati. Some of her best works are Jyothi Lakshmi, Mangala, etc. She bagged the CineMAA Award for Jyothi Lakshmi under the Best Actress category in 2016. She won the Nandi Award for Mangala under the Special Jury Award category.

She is now awaiting the release of her film Double iSmart as producer. This film will be the sequel to the 2019 sci-fi hit iSmart Shankar. Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh will reunite for the second instalment in the film’s franchise. Billed as a pan-India film, it will be released on March 8, 2024, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Charmme Kaur last appeared for an item song in the film 10 Endrathukulla directed by Vijay Milton.