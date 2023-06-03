Happy Birthday, Ilaiyaraaja: 5 Title Songs Composed By Music Maestro

Legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja turned 81 today. He is one of the country’s most recognised musicians and has composed over 7,000 songs and provided film scores for over 1,000 films in his career spanning over forty-five years. The national award-winning composer began his career with the 1970 Tamil film Annakili and has never looked back since then.

So today, on his special day, let’s take a look at the title songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja:

1. Amman Koyil Kizhakkale: This song from the film Sakalakala Vallavan starring Kamal Haasan, Ambika, Raveendran, Y. G. Mahendran, Thengai Srinivasan, and Silk Smitha was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The song was a huge hit and received immense appreciation from the viewers.

2. Oororama Aathu Pakkam: Oororama Aathu Pakkam is an evergreen song from the film Idaya Kovil. This wonderful melody was sung by Ilaiyaraaja and K.S. Chithra. The movie features Mohan and Radha in the lead roles, directed by Mani Ratnam; the music was also composed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.

3. Kannupada Poguthaiya: Kannupada Poguthaiya’s song from the Tamil movie Chinna Gounder was a super hit. Chinna Gounder featured Vijayakanth and Sukanya in the lead roles. It was directed by RV Udayakumar, and the music was composed by Ilayaraja. It was produced jointly by Venu Chettiyar, V Mohan, and V Natarajan under the banner Anandhi Films.

4. Kattu Veli Pora Penne: Kattu Veli Pora Penne melody from Malaiyoor Mambattiyan was sung and composed by Illayaraja. While the lyric is penned by Gangai Ameran. The video has garnered 741,102 views on YouTube.

5. Maratha Vechavan: The Maratha Vechavan song from the Tamil film Panakaaran received a good response from the viewers. The song features Rajinikanth and Gautami. The movie is directed by P. Vasu, while the music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja, and it was bankrolled by V. Thamilazhagan under the banner Sathya Movies.

Throughout his career, Ilaiyaraaja received numerous accolades for his work. In 2012, he earned the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his unique and experimental works in music. In 2010, he received the Padma Bhushan, and in 2018, he received the Padma Vibhushan award. He has been a nominated Member of Parliament in India’s Rajya Sabha since July 2022.