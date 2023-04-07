Happy Birthday Jackie Chan: Here's a Look at Kung Fu Yoga Actor's Bollywood Connection

HAPPY BURTHDAY JACKIE CHAN: Rising from poverty, martial arts became a massive part of Jackie Chan’s life during his younger days. From locking horns with Bruce Lee in Fist of Fury to emerging as a global phenomenon with his range of Kung Fu movies, Jackie became a massive idol for all martial arts lovers. After establishing his name in Chinese cinema, Chan challenged himself with diverse roles across various movie industries.

Advertisement

Not only Hollywood, but the artiste has a close connection with Bollywood as well. From collaborating with Indian actors to meeting Hindi superstars, his tales of Bollywood connection remain popular among his fandom. On Thursday, April 7, the actor is celebrating his 69th birthday. To mark the occasion, here’s taking a look back at his Hindi connect.

Kung Fu Yoga

For Kung Fu Yoga, Jackie Chan collaborated with Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, and Amyra Dastur. The action-adventure flick that broke records at the Chinese box office, revolved around the life of Jackie’s archaeology professor teaming up with Patani’s India professor for locating a hidden treasure. The Myth

Jackie Chan shared the screen space with Bollywood actress Mallika Sherwat in the 2005 Chinese fantasy flick, The Myth. The plot of the movie shows Jackie as an archaeologist, who is the reincarnation of General Meng Yi. He sets out on a journey to procure a mythical object but in turn, discovers the true purpose of his life. Sherwat played the role of one of Jackie’s love interests and a relative of a legendary master of Kalaripayattu.

When Jackie Chan became Aamir Khan’s interpreter

It was at an Indo-China convention in 2015 when Aamir Khan’s path crossed with the iconic Chinese star Jackie Chan. According to Etimes, Aamir Khan was there to promote his movie PK but his interpreter reportedly ran away. It was Jackie Chan who helped Khan to interact with the other guests by translating their language. After the convention, Jackie also invited the Bollywood actor for dinner and the duo spent the evening discussing their movies together.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan

Hrithik Roshan also met Jackie Chan while promoting one of his movies in China. It was in 2019 when Kaabil was set to hit the Chinese theatres, Jackie interacted with the Bollywood star and also posed for photos with him. Hrithik Roshan later shared their picture on Instagram stating, “Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired." Take a look at it here:

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan

When Jackie Chan was in Mumbai to promote Kung Fu Panda, he met with Indian superstar Salman Khan. The Kick actor also shared a photograph of their meeting on Twitter where they were seen holding two stuffed Panda toys. Check out the photo below:

Jackie Chan’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show

The promotion of Kung Fu Yoga was done on a large scale in India which included Jackie Chan making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. He was joined by co-star Sonu Sood during the episode.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News