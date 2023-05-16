Happy Birthday Janet Jackson: Photos of the Pop Icon Over the Years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANET JACKSON: Janet Jackson, the youngest member of the renowned Jackson family, leveraged her family’s achievements and became a legendary American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She gained prominence through her regular appearances on the 1970s sitcom Good Times and later Fame. She rose to fame in the 1980s with her distinctive voice, innovative music, and unique choreography. Her music spans a diverse range of genres, including pop, R&B, hip-hop, and rock. The musician has released numerous chart-topping albums throughout her career, including The Velvet Rope, All for You, and Together Again"

After an initially modest reception to her music when her debut album was released in 1982, Jackson took charge of her artistic direction, ventured out on her own, and cultivated a distinctive sound and influential style.

Here is Janet Jackson’s musical journey through a series of photographs:

Janet Jackson at the Rhythm Nation 1814 celebration party in 1989.

On April 20, 1990, Janet Jackson revealed her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles while waving to her fans.

At the 35th annual Grammy Awards ceremony on February 24 1993, Janet Jackson presented her brother Michael Jackson with the Grammy Legend Award, after which he was visibly overcome and kissed the singer on the check.

On September 7 1995, Janet Jackson was pictured with her brother Michael at the MTV Music Video Awards, which took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

On July 9 1998, Janet began her concert tour in the United States with a performance in Washington, D.C.

At the 2002 Essence Awards ceremony, the singer was presented with the Reader’s Choice Award.

On February 1 2004, during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performed together.

On March 29 2004, Janet Jackson arrived at a record release party for her latest album Damita Jo, held at Spice Market in New York.

On February 9 2008, Rihanna and Janet Jackson were pictured posing together at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party.

During the 2010 Essence Music Festival in 2010, Janet Jackson was seen performing in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome.