Happy Birthday Jungkook: BTS' Golden Maknae Reveals His Favourite Tattoo and It Has Sweet Love Connection

Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of BTS, turned 25 today (Sept 1, KST) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from across the world. Jeon Jungkook is known for many things — his impressive singing skills, his insane dancing abilities, his breathtaking good looks and his love for ARMY. Jungkook is also popular for his tattoos. The Seven hitmaker has numerous tattoos across his body but he recently revealed his favourite tattoo — his birth flower.

It is no secret that Jungkook’s birth flower is Tiger Flower. Speaking with SiriusXM, Jungkook said that he likes his birth flower tattoos the most. “(It is) because of its flower language. It means, ‘Please give me love’. It’s beautiful and painful at the same time, so I like it," the Still With You singer said.

The first time Jungkook revealed the tattoo was in the music video of ON. Released in February 2020, the music video revealed that Jungkook got a massive Tiger Flower tattoo on his right arm with the words ‘Please Love Me’ spotted underneath it.