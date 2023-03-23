Kangana Ranaut has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her power-packed and unabashed on-screen characters. From portraying the role of a model whose career takes a tragic turn in Fashion to taking up the challenge of fighting with swords in Manikarnika, Kangana has always put her best foot forward. She has accepted challenging roles without a thought, and has also attained the title of ‘controversial queen’. Kangana is known for never mincing her words while voicing her opinions, be it on ‘Bollywood mafias’ or ‘nepotism.’ Today, as she turns 36, let’s look at how she made her Bollywood debut.

Kangana, who has stamped her authority in tinsel town, earlier in an interview, spoke on how she bagged her debut film Gangster, crediting filmmaker Anurag Basu.

According to a report by ETimes, Kangana spilled the beans on how she turned into an actress from a model. She was first introduced to the modeling industry when she was just 16 years old. One day, Barfi fame director Anurag Basu spotted Kangana at a coffee shop. The filmmaker had sent a note, containing his name and contact details through the waiter to Kangana, asking her to give him a call, reports ETimes.

“I was very naive then. I started questioning the waiter as to who he was and why he had sent me the note. This drew the attention of those around me; to avoid a scene, Anurag quickly came running over to me and introduced himself, and told me he was auditioning for his upcoming film," shared Kangana, as cited by ETimes.

Earlier, in 2004, Bollywood producer Pahlaj Nihalani and director Ramesh Sharma asked Kangana to star in the film I Love You, Boss. Owing to numerous reasons, she failed to make her debut with that movie. Kangana was then just starting to get film opportunities.

It is said Gangster’s producer Mahesh Bhatt had cast actress Chitrangada Singh as the female lead for the romance thriller. Chitrangada was unable to confirm her dates, which proved to be lucky for Kangana. Anurag Basu introduced Kangana, who was a newbie at that time, to Mahesh Bhatt. After auditioning for Gangster, Kangana succeeded in bagging the role of Simran, opposite Emraan Hashmi. She replaced Chitrangada in Gangster and stepped into Bollywood with this film.

Released in 2006, this Anurag Basu directorial — produced collaboratively by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt — turned out to be a blockbuster. Gangster also starred Shiney Ahuja, Gulshan Grover and Vicky Ahuja in important roles. The film revolves around Simran, who is left in a dicey situation, forced to choose between her love for a gangster Daya and her partner Akash.

