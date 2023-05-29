Happy Birthday Kirti Kulhari: A Look At Her Most Recent And Upcoming Projects

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIRTI KULHARI: Known for her exceptional performances in movies and web series, Kirti Kulhari has carved a niche in the industry with her impactful portrayals. From the gripping psychological thriller The Girl on the Train to the drama series Four More Shots Please, Kirti has captivated audiences with her ability to bring complex characters to life.
Her versatility as an actress shines through as she effortlessly navigates between diverse genres and narratives, earning her accolades and widespread recognition. As she turns a year older, let’s take a look at some of her recent stellar performances and a list of her upcoming projects.
Recent and Upcoming Performances
- Human (2022)
Kirti Kilhari’s talent for conveying a wide array of emotions shines through in her role in the web series Human, where she captivates audiences on a profound level. Portraying the character of Dr Saira Sabarwal, one of the country’s youngest heart surgeons, Kirti delves into the unsettling world of human medical trials, engaging viewers with her compelling performance.
- Four More Shots Please 3 (2022)
In Four More Shots Please season 3, Kirti Kulhari delivers an outstanding performance as Anjana Menon, a character known for her boldness and free-spirited nature. Her ability to bring depth and complexity to Anjana’s character has earned her a special place in the hearts of viewers.
- The Girl On The Train (2021)
Her captivating performance in the thriller film The Girl on the Train leaves a lasting impact on audiences. In the movie, she portrays the character of British cop Aaliyah Kaur, adding intrigue to the story. This role showcases her versatility as an actress.
- Shaadisthan (2021)
She portrays a woman who defies societal norms and embarks on a transformative road trip that challenges conventions and explores themes of freedom and self-discovery. Through her portrayal of a rebellious musician, Kirti brings depth and authenticity to the role, capturing the struggles, aspirations, and inner conflicts of her character.
- Hisaab Barabar
In the upcoming film Hisaab Barabar, Kirti Kulhari joins forces with talented actors R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh. While details about the film remain limited, Kirti is expected to deliver yet another memorable performance that will captivate her fans.
- Khichdi 2
Following her memorable performance in the first instalment, Kirti Kulhari delighted her fans when she confirmed her involvement in Khichdi 2. The actress brought laughter and joy to audiences with her portrayal of Parminder. The sequel equally promises to be an exciting journey for her character, leaving viewers eager to see the direction her role takes.