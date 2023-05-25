Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KUNAL KEMMU: Actor Kunal Kemmu, who began his journey in the world of cinema as a child artist in films like Raja Hindustani and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, is all set to celebrate his 40th birthday this year. As he transitioned into an adult actor, he made a mark with notable performances in films such as Kalyug and Golmaal 3, among others. With a career spanning 30 films, two web series, and a short film, Kunal Kemmu has showcased his versatility in various roles. On this special occasion of his birthday, let’s explore five of his latest and upcoming films, offering a glimpse into his captivating on-screen presence.

Lootcase (2020)

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase is a black comedy about the consequences of greed, political rivalry, deceit and vengefulness. Kunal Kemmu plays Nandan Kumar, a middle-class man living with his wife and son, and struggling to make ends meet. He happens upon a suitcase filled with cash and sensitive political information.

Kanjoos Makhichoos (2023)

Kemmu plays a miser named Jamuna Prasad Pandey in this Vipul Mehta-directed comedy. Jamuna Prasad saves money to send his parents on a pilgrimage to Char Dham, but they get killed in a flood. He learns that he would receive no more than half of the compensation money and decides to take on the system.

Gulkanda Tales (2023)

Kemmu is all set to star in this fantasy web series from director Rahi Anil Barve who directed Tumbbad (2018). Among those joining Kemmu is ace actor Pankaj Tripathi. Not much is known about the Amazon Prime original series yet. It is said that this web series will be shot in Leh-Ladakh. Director Barve has released some promotional shots, behind-the-scenes stills and concept art from the project on his social media handles.

Madgaon Express (2023)

Kunal Kemmu turns writer-director with this comedy-drama starring Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Indian choreographer Remo D’Souza, among others. The feature is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Golmaal 5 (TBA)

Kemmu is set to return as Laxman in the fifth instalment of the Rohit Shetty-directed screwball comedy franchise. Talpade revealed to ETimes that production on the movie was stopped due to the pandemic. The actor added that it is up to Rohit Shetty to commence production on the movie.