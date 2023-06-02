Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam, Ilaiyaraaja: 10 Films They Worked Together

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANI RATNAM, ILAIYARAAJA: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam and music composer Ilaiyaraja, both big names in South cinema, share their birthdays on June 2. Ilaiyaraaja was born in 1953, Mani Ratnam in 1956. They have worked together on 10 films, starting with the filmmaker’s debut film Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983) and ending with Thalapathi, following which Mani Ratnam began working with AR Rahman in his debut score for Roja (1992). On their birthday, we take a look at all the 10 films Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja have worked together.

Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983)

Starring Anil Kapoor, this Kannada-language film deals with a man’s conflicted love for his girlfriend Madhu and an older, married woman. Listen to the melodious Naguva Nayana track from the film. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDX2F18-chM

Unaroo (1984)

Workers rebel against their union leaders and support the founding of a rival factory. Theeram Thedi Olam Padi is a memorable song from the film.

Pagal Nilavu (1985)

Selvam (Murali) joins mafia don Devarajan’s gang, but falls for Jyothi (Revathy), the sister of a police inspector (Sarath Babu) in this engrossing movie. The soundtrack is filled with melodious numbers

Idaya Kovil (1985)

The film deals with Shankar (Mohan) and his doomed relationships with two women, Gowri (Ambika) and Suriya (Radha).

Mouna Ragam (1986)

Divya (Revathy) is forced to marry Mohan (Chandrakumar) and asks for divorce as a wedding gift. The songs from Mani Ratnam’s breakthrough film were big hits.

Nayakan (1987)

Nayakan is based on the life of Mumbai underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972). It won three National Film Awards.

Agni Natchathiram (1988)

The film explores the rivalry of two half-brothers and their relationship with their father. Ninnukori Varanam is perhaps the standout track of this movie.

Geethanjali (1989)

A dying man (Nagarjuna Akkineni) falls in love with a spirited girl (Girija Shettar). Ilaiyaraja’s music did full justice to the plot.

Anjali (1990)

Winner of three National Film Awards, Anjali is about parents having to deal with a mentally disabled child.

Thalapathi (1991)

A gangster (Rajinikanth) and a district collector (Arvind Swamy) realise they have the same mother. Ilaiyaraaja and Mani Ratnam were in top form in this cult movie.

Let’s wish a very happy birthday to both the maestros – Ilaiyaraaja and Mani Ratnam.