Happy Birthday Manisha Koirala: 6 Evergreen Songs of the Heeramandi Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANISHA KOIRALA: Manisha Koirala, a talented and versatile actress in the Indian film industry, has graced numerous films with her presence and has been a part of many memorable songs. She is known for her versatile roles and her expressive performances. She has won several awards and accolades for her acting skills. She established herself as a leading actress after enduring a series of commercial failures.Manisha was on a hiatus for five years after her cancer diagnosis in 2012. She came back with films like Dear Maya, Lust Stories and Sanju, all of which were commercial and critical successes.

The actress will be next seen in Heeramandi, a series coming from the house of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After Salman Khan-starrer ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, she will reunite with Bhansali after a gap of 25 years. They had worked Born in Kathmandu, Nepal, the actress turns 53 today on August 16, 2023.

On Manisha’s birthday, let’s revisit some of her memorable songs: