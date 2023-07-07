Happy Birthday Manjot Singh: Celebrating Fukrey Star's Best Performances in Bollywood

Manjot Singh, who appeared in films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Student Of The Year, and Fukrey, has managed to carve a niche for himself in the film industry through his impeccable acting skills, natural charm, and ability to bring a smile to the faces of the audience. As he turns 31, let’s take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of his best performances that have left a lasting impression on viewers.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Manjot Singh made his debut in Bollywood with this critically acclaimed film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Portraying the younger version of the protagonist Lucky, played by Abhay Deol, Manjot showcased his versatility and effortless ability to steal hearts even in a supporting role. His portrayal of the mischievous yet endearing young Lucky earned him the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, firmly establishing him as a rising star in the industry. Fukrey (2013)

Fukrey brought Manjot into the limelight once again as he reprised the role of Lali Halwai, a lovable and innocent character in this rib-tickling comedy. From a resourceful college watchman to leaking test papers, a female madam running a drug cartel through Nigerian minions to visionary visions, the film features one of Manjot’s most well-known roles, delivering an utterly delightful and satisfying performance. What The Fish (2013)

In this offbeat comedy, Manjot showcased his acting prowess by essaying the role of Sumit, a young and naive boy caught in the chaos of an eccentric aunt’s house. Despite being a supporting role, his performance was hailed by critics for its authenticity and the way he effortlessly blended into the quirky narrative. Dream Girl (2019)

In this laugh riot starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Manjot Singh showcased his flair for comedy once again by portraying Smiley, who runs a liquor store and joins Karam (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) in all his adventures. His performance added the right dose of humour to the film, earning him praise from both critics and audiences alike. Student Of The Year (2012)

The journey from adolescence to maturity is beautifully depicted, highlighting a myriad of emotions. The story revolves around Abhimanyu Singh (Sidharth Malhotra) and Rohan Nanda (Varun Dhawan) as they experience competitiveness, jealousy, victory, and failure within the microcosm of St. Teresa’s High School, Dehradun. While critics may overlook Manjot’s humorous character, his portrayal is cherished and admired by his fans.