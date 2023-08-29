Happy Birthday, Nagarjuna: A Look At The Tollywood Superstar’s Cinematic Journey

Nagarjuna Akkineni, one of the biggest stars in the South film industry, is celebrating his 64th birthday today. He has had an illustrious career of almost 37 years in the industry. Nagarjuna has been a part of some of the biggest films as well. He has a massive fan following. Nagarjuna is the son of the popular Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at his cinematic journey. Before making his debut in films, he had a lot of pressure on him to carry the legacy of his family forward. His father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, was a famous actor and producer. His initial connection to the cinema world was backed by his father, who allowed him to work as a child artist in films like Sudigundalu and Velugu Needalu. In 1986, he made his debut as a lead hero in the film Vikram, which was the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Hero. The film was a huge success, and Nagarjuna received a lot of recognition for the film.

After that, Nagarjuna garnered a lot of love for his performances in films like Majnu and Aakhari Poratam. Nagarjuna’s portrayal of a heartbroken lover earned him a lot of acclaim for Majnu, while his versatility was appreciated in Aakhari Poratam. Then, in 1989, he made a blockbuster film titled Geethanjali. He played the role of a new-age lover, and the film became a memorable hit among the audience. Apart from that, he did another film titled Shiva, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film saw Nagarjuna in a fiery role, and his performance received a lot of accolades as well. The film helped him shift his image from a lover boy to an angry young man.