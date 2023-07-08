Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: 10 Intriguing Facts and Top Movies of the Veteran Bollywood Actress

NEETU KAPOOR BIRTHDAY: Neetu Kapoor, the veteran actress, continues to radiate her brilliance on the silver screen, skillfully portraying characters that reflect her decades of experience in the industry. Beginning her journey as a child artist in the 1966 film Suraj, she swiftly garnered recognition with remarkable roles in successful movies such as Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaala Patthar, and many more.

Despite taking a break from acting after her marriage to Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s stardom remained intact, and fans eagerly anticipated her return to the screen. Years later, she made a remarkable comeback, imbuing her performances with renewed enthusiasm and leaving an indelible impression on audiences.

As she celebrates her 65th birthday, let’s explore some fascinating facts about this stunning actress. Additionally, we have curated a list of her popular movies that you can add to your watchlist.

10 Facts You Should Know