Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: 5 Memorable Roles of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NEHA DHUPIA: In the world of poised, prim and proper, Neha Dhupia never shy away from speaking her mind and turns a deaf ear to negativity. While the actress rose to fame with her supporting roles, Neha has carved her niche in the Hindi film industry, with many unconventional characters. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder sister in Chup Chup Ke or Madhu of Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Neha’s characters never fail to leave an impression on audiences’ minds. Not many are aware that the actress, who debuted with the 2003 film Qayamat: City Under Threat, also won the title of Femina Miss India in 2002.

