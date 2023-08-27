Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: 5 Memorable Roles of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NEHA DHUPIA: In the world of poised, prim and proper, Neha Dhupia never shy away from speaking her mind and turns a deaf ear to negativity. While the actress rose to fame with her supporting roles, Neha has carved her niche in the Hindi film industry, with many unconventional characters. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder sister in Chup Chup Ke or Madhu of Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Neha’s characters never fail to leave an impression on audiences’ minds. Not many are aware that the actress, who debuted with the 2003 film Qayamat: City Under Threat, also won the title of Femina Miss India in 2002.
On the occasion of Neha Dhupia’s 43rd birthday, let’s take a look at the 5 best performances portrayed by the actress.
- A Thursday (2022)
Released in 2022, A Thursday is a captivating hostage drama. The story is about a school teacher in Mumbai’s Colaba who takes 16 young kids as hostages and threatens to harm them one by one unless her demands are met. Neha portrays the role of a tough cop named ACP Alvarez in the movie. Interestingly, Neha was pregnant during the shoot of this film, and the makers made it a part of her character. Despite having limited screen time, she was praised for her performance. Helmed by Behzad Kambata, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles.
- Sanak (2021)
Yet another hostage drama, Sanak revolves around a man who struggles to save his wife and combats the overwhelming odds. It’s Neha’s second film where she plays the role of a tough cop. The actress essayed the role of ACP Jayati Bhargava and a tough role like a cop, surely suits her. The film was released in the year 2021.
- Tumhari Sulu (2017)
This movie depicts the story of a housewife-turned-radio jockey played by Vidya Balan. Neha portrays the role of a confident boss at the radio station who supports the aspirations of Vidya’s character Sulochana. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the 2017 film also stars Manav Kaul, RJ Malishka, and Vijay Maurya.
- Moh Maya Money (2016)
Released in 2016, this gritty thriller follows a young estate agent’s attempt to pull off a scam for financial gain. Neha Dhupia essays the role of his wife Divya. Her portrayal of a frustrated wife was critically acclaimed. The film, set in Delhi and directed by Munish Bhardwaj, received appreciation for its strong plot and gripping climax. The film also stars Ranvir Shorey in the lead role.
- Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami (2014)
This 2014 social satire revolves around an honest common man named Purushottam Narayan Joshi, played by Anupam Kher. He seeks a 21-cannon salute as recognition of his unwavering honesty and principles, despite being underappreciated throughout his life. Neha Dhupia essays the role of a cunning femme fatale in the movie. The movie also features Aditi Sharma, Divyendu Sharma, and others.