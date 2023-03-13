Actress Nimrat Kaur is celebrating her 41st birthday today. She has enjoyed her inspiring journey in the tinsel town. She acted in popular movies like Airlift and Dasvi. After more than a decade in the film industry, Nimrat maintains keeps her personal life under wraps. Nimrat has always maintained silence about her personal life, both in interviews and on her social media profiles. Yet, she couldn’t escape rumours. Today, on her special day, let’s take a look at her controversies and cinematic journey so far.

Back in 2018, media reports linking Nimrat Kaur with the former coach of the Indian Cricket team Ravi Shastri surfaced. In an earlier conversation with Mid Day, Ravi Shastri called the rumours “the biggest load of cow dung". On this, she shared a cryptic post on Twitter on her alleged relationship with Ravi Shastri. She tweeted, “Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash-free happy days ahead." Since then, no news of Nimrat being in any rumoured relationship with any other actor in showbiz has emerged.

Nimrat was seen in Hollywood projects like Homeland and Wayward Pines. Both these movies came after Airlift. That’s when the actress took a break from Bollywood. Speaking with Hindustan Times last year, she said, “I haven’t consciously stayed away from [Bollywood] films. I genuinely wanted to work on more projects." Nimrat Kaur said that sometimes things don’t fall into place. “There are a host of variables that you can’t control. I tend to not worry about things that are beyond me, and thankfully, that’s a part of my nature," she said.

When asked whether her Indian audience forgot about her due to her absence, she said that she has enough faith in them. She believes that no matter how much time it takes, there will always be a space in the audience’s mind for her talent and skills.

Nimrat Kaur’s Happy Teacher’s Day will be released in theatres this year. The project is directed by Mikhil Musale.

